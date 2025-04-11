Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 119370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Newegg Commerce by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

