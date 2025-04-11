NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Stock Price Up 14.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) traded up 14.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $145.27 and last traded at $145.27. 493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.50.

NEXT Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.41 and its 200-day moving average is $120.84.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

