Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 326,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the previous session’s volume of 112,727 shares.The stock last traded at $8.00 and had previously closed at $7.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Nexxen International in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Nexxen International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nexxen International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexxen International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Get Nexxen International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEXN

Nexxen International Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Nexxen International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Nexxen International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nexxen International by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 567,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 262,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nexxen International by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 276,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Nexxen International by 471.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 382,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 315,864 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Nexxen International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Nexxen International by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 30,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

About Nexxen International

(Get Free Report)

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.