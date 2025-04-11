NFP Retirement Inc. Acquires 112,259 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

NFP Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,259 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $24,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,865,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,259,000 after purchasing an additional 261,006 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,194,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,839 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 5,991,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,829,000 after acquiring an additional 31,173 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,606,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,715,000 after acquiring an additional 123,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $196,442,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND opened at $44.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.51. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.27.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

