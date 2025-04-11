NFP Retirement Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

NFP Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 727,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,123 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of NFP Retirement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $12,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,655.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

