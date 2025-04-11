NFP Retirement Inc. Buys 10,460 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

NFP Retirement Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the quarter. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT opened at $37.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

