NFP Retirement Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

NFP Retirement Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,187,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,027,000 after buying an additional 74,967 shares during the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,687,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,954,000 after purchasing an additional 213,176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,495,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,556,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,022,000 after purchasing an additional 456,976 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,570,000 after purchasing an additional 871,218 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $57.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $63.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.54 and a 200 day moving average of $60.06.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

