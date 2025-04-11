NFP Retirement Inc. Grows Position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1,494.8% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Price Performance

NYSE BUI opened at $22.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $24.94.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.