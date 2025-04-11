NFP Retirement Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

NFP Retirement Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,744 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 10.4% of NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $131,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.20 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.91 and a 1-year high of $110.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day moving average of $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3836 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

