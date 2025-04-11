NFP Retirement Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

NFP Retirement Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,783,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,768,000 after buying an additional 4,289,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,189,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,971 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,430,000 after purchasing an additional 553,333 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,405,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,237,000 after purchasing an additional 64,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,154,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,814,000 after purchasing an additional 845,313 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT opened at $79.83 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $84.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.29.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3189 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

