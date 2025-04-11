NFP Retirement Inc. Invests $1.85 Million in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

NFP Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,359,747,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,829,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41,520.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 479,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,987,000 after purchasing an additional 478,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,032,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $690,796,000 after purchasing an additional 451,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 653,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,945,000 after purchasing an additional 289,450 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.31.
Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of SHW opened at $329.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $282.09 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.67.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.
Insider Activity
In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. This trade represents a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
