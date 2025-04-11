NFP Retirement Inc. Sells 1,618 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

NFP Retirement Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

PSK opened at $31.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $30.99 and a twelve month high of $36.06.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

