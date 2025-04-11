NFP Retirement Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

NFP Retirement Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Welltower by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Welltower from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.46.

Welltower Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $141.87 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $158.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.94, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.79%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

