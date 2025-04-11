NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1) Insider Jonathan Shellabear Buys 22,279 Shares

NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1 – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Shellabear bought 22,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.97 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of A$21,677.47 ($13,464.27).

Jonathan Shellabear also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 9th, Jonathan Shellabear purchased 43,597 shares of NICO Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,269.78 ($2,030.92).

On Wednesday, March 26th, Jonathan Shellabear acquired 100,000 shares of NICO Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,100.00 ($5,031.06).

On Monday, February 17th, Jonathan Shellabear bought 109,295 shares of NICO Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,743.60 ($5,430.81).

On Monday, February 10th, Jonathan Shellabear purchased 35,678 shares of NICO Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$2,889.92 ($1,794.98).

On Wednesday, February 12th, Jonathan Shellabear acquired 20,186 shares of NICO Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$1,635.07 ($1,015.57).

NICO Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.19 million, a PE ratio of -2,532.13 and a beta of 1.40.

NICO Resources Company Profile

NICO Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for nickel. The company operates its flagship Wingellina Nickel-Cobalt project located in Western Australia. NICO Resources Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Perth, Australia.

