NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.96.

Get NIKE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

NIKE Trading Down 8.3 %

NKE stock opened at $54.41 on Thursday. NIKE has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $98.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average is $75.16. The firm has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in NIKE by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 265,449 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 65.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 105,571 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 41,752 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC increased its position in NIKE by 9.7% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 246,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after buying an additional 14,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.