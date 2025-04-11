NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.80 and last traded at $53.17. Approximately 9,231,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 13,647,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NIKE from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NIKE from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cfra Research upgraded shares of NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.19.

NIKE Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Persium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.7% in the first quarter. Persium Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 4,822 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,756 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 60.2% during the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

