Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere bought 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $259.86 per share, with a total value of $157,735.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,271.82. This trade represents a 32.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.68.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $215.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $277.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.89.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

