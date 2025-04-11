North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

North West (TSE:NWC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC set a C$59.00 price objective on North West and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of North West to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.40.

Get North West alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWC

North West Stock Down 2.9 %

North West Dividend Announcement

TSE NWC opened at C$50.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. North West has a 52 week low of C$37.15 and a 52 week high of C$55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$47.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. North West’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.83%.

About North West

(Get Free Report)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.