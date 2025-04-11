Northpointe Bancshares Inc Plans — Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NPB)

Northpointe Bancshares Inc (NYSE:NPB – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Northpointe Bancshares Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NPB opened at $12.78 on Friday. Northpointe Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northpointe Bancshares

In other news, Director Vlieger Robert W. De II sold 50,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $689,105.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 760,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,316,827.68. This trade represents a 6.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Alan Williams bought 17,241 shares of Northpointe Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $249,994.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,994.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Northpointe Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Northpointe Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

About Northpointe Bancshares

We are a bank holding company headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan and registered under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended (the “BHC Act”). We operate our business primarily through our wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Northpointe Bank. We emphasize to our employees and clients that our specialized business lines differentiate us as a business that has the added benefit of being a bank.

