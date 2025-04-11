Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Announces $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

Northwest Natural has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 70 years. Northwest Natural has a payout ratio of 64.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northwest Natural to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $40.74 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.79.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.01). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $92,690.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $10,827.30. This represents a 89.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $307,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,014.74. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,192 shares of company stock worth $1,042,268. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

