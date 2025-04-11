Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.64. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 14,648 shares traded.

Nova LifeStyle Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nova LifeStyle

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nova LifeStyle stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Free Report) by 380.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.89% of Nova LifeStyle worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

