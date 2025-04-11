NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NovoCure from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.65. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.30 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. Research analysts expect that NovoCure will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 1,675.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 49,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 47,152 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 16.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in NovoCure by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 13,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NovoCure during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

