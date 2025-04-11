NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU). In a filing disclosed on April 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in NU stock on March 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 3/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/11/2025.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $16.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. Equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NU

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in NU by 3.1% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 3.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 52,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

NU Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

