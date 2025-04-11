Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Nucor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $109.47 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $199.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nucor from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Argus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.11.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

