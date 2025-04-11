Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,563 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $25,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $753,000. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,013 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,418,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,348,000 after purchasing an additional 268,400 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 949,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,074,000 after buying an additional 357,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NTNX opened at $62.04 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $79.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day moving average is $66.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 95,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $6,709,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,463 shares in the company, valued at $37,832,410. This represents a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,354,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,988,924.32. This trade represents a 32.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,610,886 shares of company stock worth $417,646,356 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Raymond James set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nutanix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Capmk raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nutanix from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NTNX

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.