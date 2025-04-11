Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Down 3.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $59.40 and last traded at $59.63. 3,125,380 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 2,515,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.04.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Nutanix from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Capmk raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $94.00 price target on shares of Nutanix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.85.

The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of -169.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.66.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 7,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,877,450. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $533,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,288. The trade was a 69.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,610,886 shares of company stock valued at $417,646,356 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 2,612.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

