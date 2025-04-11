Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Nyxoah from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Nyxoah Price Performance

Nyxoah stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.55. Nyxoah has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 1,043.93% and a negative return on equity of 51.68%. The business had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Nyxoah will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nyxoah

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nyxoah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nyxoah by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nyxoah by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nyxoah by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

