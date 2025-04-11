O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 379.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,675,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,720,000 after buying an additional 451,288 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.44. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $64.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

