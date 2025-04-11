O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 12,679 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 363.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 166,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 371,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 60,937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 159,522 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 550.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

