O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $400,000 Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Incyte by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In other news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $41,924.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,101.52. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $1,340,735.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,150.23. This trade represents a 37.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,618 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ INCY opened at $55.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.64. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $83.95.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Incyte from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

