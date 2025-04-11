O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $423,000 Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 91.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 9,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NJR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. New Street Research set a $51.00 price target on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

In other news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $58,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,450. This trade represents a 4.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

NJR stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.43. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.