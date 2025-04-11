O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Flowserve by 5.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 22,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Flowserve by 14.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 244,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 29,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,685,000 after purchasing an additional 37,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Stock Performance

FLS stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Baird R W raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

