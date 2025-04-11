O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,367 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,185,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 245.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 401,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after buying an additional 285,564 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 129.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 140,129 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRX opened at $21.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99.

In related news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,447,165.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,200.72. This trade represents a 25.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $991,929.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,404.57. The trade was a 39.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPRX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

