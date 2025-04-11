O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 375.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.74. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $24.64.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

