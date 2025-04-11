O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,204 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 988,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after acquiring an additional 173,848 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 3,349.3% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 259,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 251,865 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 357.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,719,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,010 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinterest from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

Pinterest Trading Down 6.9 %

NYSE PINS opened at $26.20 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $34,994.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,081.48. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $219,766.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,211 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,831.35. This represents a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,836 shares of company stock valued at $14,832,336 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.