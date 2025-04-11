Oak Associates Ltd. OH Increases Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,510,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $737,162,000 after acquiring an additional 406,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $704,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,617 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $685,441,000 after purchasing an additional 870,849 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in State Street by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,602,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $547,636,000 after purchasing an additional 561,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,422,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after purchasing an additional 55,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,300. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $78.93 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.06.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.07.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

