Oak Associates Ltd. OH Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,809,000 after buying an additional 388,692 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,437,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Trust news, insider Jason J. Tyler sold 2,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $252,042.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,585,448.83. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jane Karpinski sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $251,828.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,883.88. This represents a 11.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,211. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.31.

Northern Trust Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $87.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.86. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $79.32 and a 1 year high of $114.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

