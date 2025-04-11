Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 10,169 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH decreased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,676 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 10,169 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH opened at $69.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.70 and a 200 day moving average of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.