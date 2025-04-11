Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Cap Achieves $170.15 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $170.15 million and approximately $13.05 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,571.79 or 0.01897613 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00023267 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00006334 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.0235566 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $11,913,400.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

