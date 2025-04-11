Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Stock Price Up 12.3% – Still a Buy?

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 50,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 58,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $3.15 to $2.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Offerpad Solutions Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $39.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.15). Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 72.88%. The business had revenue of $174.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPAD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 140.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 133.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

Featured Stories

