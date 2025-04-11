OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.15 and last traded at $34.53, with a volume of 6211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on OFG Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of OFG Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday.

OFG Bancorp Stock Down 6.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average of $42.18.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 21,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

