Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751,125 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $11,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 3,507.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Okta from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Okta from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.09.

Okta Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $101.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.37, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In related news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $670,556.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,935. This represents a 37.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $242,224.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,199.38. This trade represents a 10.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 761,197 shares of company stock worth $70,662,533 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

