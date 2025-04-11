Olin (NYSE:OLN) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $19.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Olin traded as low as $17.66 and last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 2698220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OLN. Barclays lowered their price target on Olin from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Olin from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Olin from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.44.

Insider Activity at Olin

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

In related news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane acquired 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $203,435.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,435. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Olin by 14.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 8,678.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 61,963 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after buying an additional 34,485 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Trading Down 10.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Olin announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 45% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

