OMG Network (OMG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.65 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $27.12 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00022982 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000209 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001266 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

