Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $69.58 and last traded at $70.29, with a volume of 4206357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Argus lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OMC

Omnicom Group Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.55.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 25.1% in the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 62.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.