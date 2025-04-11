Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Director Sells $811,200.00 in Stock

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) Director John Kinzer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $811,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Onestream Trading Down 4.2 %
OS stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.81. Onestream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $35.39.
Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onestream
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on OS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Onestream from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Onestream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Onestream from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on Onestream in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Onestream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.84.
View Our Latest Research Report on Onestream
Onestream Company Profile
OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Onestream
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.