Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Director Sells $811,200.00 in Stock

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) Director John Kinzer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $811,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Onestream Trading Down 4.2 %

OS stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.81. Onestream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $35.39.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onestream

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Onestream during the 4th quarter valued at $119,214,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Onestream by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,784,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,948,000 after buying an additional 115,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Onestream by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,746,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,852,000 after buying an additional 1,268,733 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream in the fourth quarter worth about $98,076,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Onestream by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,860 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on OS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Onestream from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Onestream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Onestream from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on Onestream in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Onestream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.84.

Onestream Company Profile

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

