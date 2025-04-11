Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $240.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.63.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $116.91 on Friday. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $98.21 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.92.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $169,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,715. The trade was a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.19, for a total transaction of $7,671,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,492 shares in the company, valued at $32,986,341.48. This represents a 18.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,827 shares of company stock valued at $18,182,185 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $861,040,000 after purchasing an additional 76,233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,192,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,380,000 after acquiring an additional 183,839 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,553,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,883,000 after acquiring an additional 271,470 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,515,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,530,000 after buying an additional 444,860 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Onto Innovation by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,344,000 after purchasing an additional 356,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

