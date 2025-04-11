Oppenheimer Boosts Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target to $237.00

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $233.00 to $237.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Loop Capital set a $260.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.80.

CBOE stock traded up $6.32 on Friday, reaching $216.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,246. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $166.13 and a 52 week high of $234.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.55.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,872.31. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357.76. This represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $27,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

