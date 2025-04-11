Orchid Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.06 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $64.29 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00003534 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00026643 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00002935 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.82799019 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06516609 USD and is up 3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $6,196,280.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

