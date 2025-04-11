Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Up 10.8% – Here’s What Happened

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) shot up 10.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.15. 632,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,095,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORGO

Organogenesis Stock Up 13.6 %

Insider Transactions at Organogenesis

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.09.

In other news, Director Michael Joseph Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,082.90. This trade represents a 13.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 254,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,484,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,952,000 after purchasing an additional 645,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

(Get Free Report)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.